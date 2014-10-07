Drivers involved in Monday fatal wreck identified

Police have identified the person killed in a Monday wreck near Jacksonville.

Kelly Lewis was killed in the collision on Highway 69, said Jean Dark, with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Lewis, 52, of Rusk was traveling north in in a 1994 Chevrolet Chehalis behind a 1997 Freightliner trailer, driven by Alan Cuezas-Bazaldue, 29, of Mesquite.

Cuezas-Bazaldue was also traveling north. Lewis failed to control her speed and struck the back left of the trailer.

Lewis' body was taken to Wallace-Thompson Funeral home. The passenger in her vehicle, identified as Cody O'Rielly, 25, of Rusk, was transported to Trinity Mother Francis in serious condition.

