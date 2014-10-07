Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & humid. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at the return of a more summer-like weather pattern over the next 48 hours. Warm and humid conditions will return with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for afternoon high temps to warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Tonight, we'll see fair skies and mild conditions. Look for overnight lows to drop into the lower 70s across the area. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 90s. Wind will become a bit breezy out of the south 10-15mph. Thursday we will begin to see a few more clouds creeping in from the south. This will also bring in a bit more Gulf moisture, so we may see an isolated shower pop up across far Deep East Texas. A slightly better chance for a few isolated showers arrive on Friday. Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 80s. Significant changes begin to develop by the weekend as we begin to tap into leftover moisture from Tropical system "Simon." This system will move into the SW part of the U.S. and send the left over moisture north where it will combine with a front coming down from the north, to spread the moisture east. This means an increased chance for scattered showers and storms over the weekend, along with more cloud cover. Look for highs to drop back into the lower 80s. Monday, the cold front actually reaches our area. This will increase the chances for showers and storms on Columbus Day. Look for highs near 80. Much cooler weather could follow this front into next week, but at the moment the current guidance is kinda split on this idea. We'll keep watching it closely for you!