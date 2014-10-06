Sweet potato skillet hash with eggs by Mama Steph - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sweet potato skillet hash with eggs by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
(KLTV) - So many words describe this skillet meal: Easy, rustic, beautiful, delicious, healthy, and quick. What's not to love? Use your favorite greens to make it the way you'll like it. I use turnip greens or baby kale, but you could use spinach or any other slivered greens! I love to use my grandfather's old cast iron skillet for this dish.

Mama Steph's sweet potato skillet hash with eggs

Ingredients:

1 cup cubed raw sweet potato
1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, roughly chopped
1 cup of your favorite greens, cut into thin strips
1/2 cup tomato sauce (or use chicken or vegetable broth)
2 cloves of garlic, minced (or use 2 tsp garlic paste)
1 cup diced ham
2-3 eggs

Method:

1. Place a skillet over medium heat, adding 4 TBS olive oil, and allow to warm.
2. Add the diced sweet potatoes and saute for 3 minutes, covered,
3. Add the garlic, allowing to warm for a few seconds, and then the sauce or broth and the ham.
4. Add the kale, stirring into the ingredients, and sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste.
5. Make a small indention in the greens for the number of eggs you have, as if you're making a little nest to crack each one into, and then add the eggs.
6. If the mixture seems a bit dry, you may add water, broth or a bit more sauce. Cover and cook for just a few minutes until the eggs are at your preferred doneness, 3-4 minutes.

Enjoy!

Speaking of sweet potatoes, remember the Golden Sweet Potato Festival as well as the Gilmer Yamboree are coming up this month! See our fairs and festivals list here for details.

