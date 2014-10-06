Monday's Weather: Periods of showers and storms possible. Otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're tracking a round of scattered showers and storms this morning moving in from the north. Look for these showers and storms to move through during the morning hours as a disturbance rotates in from the north. We may see a break from showers and storms during the midday and early afternoon hours, before more could develop later this afternoon and evening. Look for daytime highs to warm into the mid 80s. Tonight, we should begin to clear things out, with a fair sky, temps dropping down into the lower 70s. Your Tuesday forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. An isolated shower or two may return Thursday afternoon with highs near 90. Look for a better chance of rainfall as the remnants from the tropical system Simon combines with a cold front Friday and through the weekend. Look for daytime highs to fall back into the upper 70s to lower 80s through the weekend.





