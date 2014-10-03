Freedom Fighters: Dannie Tindle

Dannie Tindle joined the Air Force in 1953. During his 26 years in service, he rose from a Buck Private to a Lieutenant Colonel.



Tindle received a Distinguished Flying Cross for his part in refueling four F-105 Fighters on low fuel over North Vietnam, saving the pilots from death or capture. Tindle also took part in the last rescue mission of the Vietnam era, helping to rescue the crew of the captured U.S. Myoquez and pinned down Marines from the rescue mission. Tindle was also awarded two Air Medals and numerous other citations.



