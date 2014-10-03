Sweet onion and pepper beef sandwiches with au jus by Texas Beef Council

We all lead ambitious lives with jam-packed schedules, afternoon activities and less time to think about nutritious family meals. As fall kicks-in and our hectic lives take over, Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council is here to prepare a nutritious meal that is fast, easy and full of flavor. Let your slow cooker help you get dinner on the table when time is precious and make you the suppertime hero!

Sweet Onion & Pepper Beef Sandwiches with Au Jus

INGREDIENTS

3 to 3-1/2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1 to 1-1/2 inch pieces

2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

2 red bell pepper, cut lengthwise into 1-inch wide strips

1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth

1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup no salt added tomato paste

6 cloves garlic, minced

8 to 10 whole grain bread rolls, split, warmed

Suggested Toppings:

Reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese, pepperoncini, pepper rings, assorted olives

Instructions

1. Place onions in 5-1/2 quart slow cooker; top with beef, then pepper slices. Combine beef broth, tomato paste, soy sauce and garlic; add to slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 6 to 7 hours or LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Skim fat from cooking liquid, if necessary.

2. Serve beef and vegetables in rolls with toppings, as desired. Serve au jus for dipping, if desired.

Cook's Tip

Beef mixture can be kept hot in slow cooker on LOW setting for up to 2 hours.