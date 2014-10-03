Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Cooler & windy. Highs near 80

T.G.I.F. East Texas! Your Friday forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Winds out of the NW 15-20 mph. Look temps to start in the upper 50s to near 60, followed by a warm up with full sunshine to only near 80.Friday night could feature some of the coolest air of the Fall season so far! We should see mainly clear skies Friday night, allowing for perfect Radiational cooling conditions. This means overnight lows will drop into the 40s across East Texas! Even with plenty of sunshine, highs on Saturday will only remain in the mid 70s. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday afternoon and showers and storms could develop Sunday night as a disturbance drops south quickly across the area. Right now, the storms don't look to be as potent as what we saw Thursday night, but depend on us to keep you updated. That system should be out of the area by MOnday afternoon giving us partly cloudy skies and warm conditions. Highs back into the mid 80s. We keep Mostly sunny skies and warm temps into next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Another stronger system arrives across the area Thursday afternoon of next week bringing us another decent shot at showers and storms. We'll have to keep a close eye on this system for any possible stronger storms. Highs will remain in the 80s.