What's going on in East Texas this weekend? October 3-5

It's time for another fun-packed, creative and exciting weekend in East Texas! There is a lot going on, and we've got a list of some of the best things we've found here for you. Stay in East Texas and support local arts, music, restaurants and small business!Make sure to check our East Texas Fairs and Festivals list, as we continue to update with new ones!Ray Wylie Hubbard at Liberty Hall - Saturday at 8 p.m. -Hubbard started his journey as a folk singer in his native Oklahoma before falling in with the wild and wooly cosmic/outlaw Texas country scene of the '70s— in large part by way of penning the immortal “Up Against the Wall (Redneck Mother),” which Jerry Jeff Walker recorded on his seminal 1973 album ¡Viva Terlingua!. Hubbard gigged constantly and recorded sporadically throughout the rest of the '70s and '80s, but it wasn't until he stumbled out of his “honky-tonk fog” and into sobriety that his career as a songwriter's songwriter began in earnest with 1994's Loco Gringo's Lament. He's moved from strength to strength ever since, recording a handful of acclaimed albums with noted producers Lloyd Maines and Gurf Morlix and cementing his standing as one of the most respected artists on the modern Americana scene. Tickets are available at LibertyTyler. com or if not sold out by show night, will be $25 at the door. 103 E. Erwin Street.Mike and the Moonpies with Crooks at Stanley's BBQ - Friday at 8:30 p.m. -are a prime example that classic country is still going strong in 2012. Their regular appearances at Austin's White Horse are already legendary, and they have quite a cultural melting pot (no pun intended) at their shows. There's no shortage of country music in Crooks' hometown of Austin, TX. But ask anyone who has crammed into a packed honky-tonk to catch one of their infamously rowdy late-night shows and they'll tell you there's something that sets them apart from the rest. -are breathing new life into decades-old musical traditions, stripping away the polish and shine of modern radio country and replacing it with earnest songs about life, work and pain. Costs $10, 21 years and up only. 525 S. Beckham.Saturday night at Stanley's BBQ, Luke Wade plays beginning at 9p.m. - 21+ only please. 525 S. Beckham.Free movie in the park - Saturday at 8 p.m. in Bergfeld Park - Bring a picnic and enjoy The Lego Movie. For more info, call Ann Santana at (903)595-7271. 1510 S. College Avenue.Mel Waiters will be in concert Saturday at 7 p.m. at Club Skyy, 900 W. Bow Street - $25 advance, $30 at the door. VIP tickets (food included) are $40 presale, $50 at the door. Call 903-593-5434 or 903-707-9008 for more info.Teazur will play Saturday at 9 p.m. at Tyler's Ironhorse Saloon, 418 E. Erwin.Take Steps for Crohn's and Colitis walk - Saturday from 4-6:30 p.m. at Bergfeld Park - 1510 S. College Ave. -Join over 200 expected registered participants for Tyler's 6th year hosting the nation's only walk dedicated to finding a cure for digestive diseases. Take Steps for Crohn's & Colitis is a great way to bring together your friends, family, and community to fundraiser and walk to spread awareness about these diseases and get closer to finding a CURE! DJ, Bounce House, Food, Photo Booth and more! No Registration Fee. Participants that raise $100 earn an event t-shirt.(972) 386-0607 online.ccfa.org/site/TR/2012TakeStepsWalk/Chapter-NorthTexas?fr_id=4422&pg=entry Blackjack Nature Walk - Discover Tyler State Park's other major ecosystem, the Post oak Savannah - Explore the birds, butterflies and wildflowers of the season and more in the restored prairie area of Tyler State Park. Learn about the management practices to bring back this important ecosystem.Saturday from 3:30-4:30pm. Contact Boyd Sanders at 903-597-5338 or boyd.sanders@tpwd.texas.gov for more information.Loretta Callens, Scott Badger, and David Jennings will play from 9am-1pm at Rose City Farmers Market, 7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, in front of Juls.The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi and the Blessing of the Pets - Sunday at 3 p.m. in Bergfeld Park's southwest corner. Blessing will be done by The Rev. Stephen Stine of Christ Episcopal Church.

"Living Well with ADDitude," Parent Services' fall symposium, will give parents, clinicians, and educators current information that can be used to build on and maximize the ADD/ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) child's strengths. The medical aspects and challenges a child might face in the home and school environments will be explored. $25/participant $50/participant for CEU credit - At Ornelas Activity Center, 3402 Old Omen Road- (903) 595-2235 www.parentservicescenter.org







Whitehouse/Troup



East Texas Oktoberfest 2014 - Saturday at Four Winds Fairgrounds, four miles south of Whitehouse on Hwy 110 -- German food, live music, dancing, jousting, German car show, lots more. Noon to 10 p.m.



National Acrobats of China - Sunday at 3 p.m. at LeTourneau University's Belcher Center - 2100 S. Mobberly Avenue - The National Acrobats and Circus of the People's Republic of China is especially acclaimed in China because of the unique acts in their program such as Great Teeterboard, Grand Flying Trapeze, Group Contortion, Straw Hats Juggling, Girls' Balance With Bowls and many other outstanding acts.). For tickets or more information, please call the Box Office at (903) 233-3080 or visit www.belchercenter.com DownTown Live in Heritage Plaza, corner of Green and Methvin - Hear a new band the first four Fridays in October as you visit the Longview market - 5-7 p.m. - This week's band is Thieves of SunRise - "An aggressive live show with true Texas Grit to the songwriting and a Black Crowes style delivery that keeps you wanting for more."Touch A Truck at the Gregg County Fair Grounds -Vendor, Vehicles, Food and Fun at the Gregg County Fair Grounds. Earth Movers, Monster Trucks, Antique Cars, School Buses, Ambulances, 18 Wheelers, Police Cars, Fire Trucks, Helicopters, Motorcycles, Military Vehicles & Much More! Cost: Container of Peanut Butter or Monetary Donation (903) 753-3561 longviewcommunityministries.org 1123 Jaycee RoadBIGFOOT BOOGIE will be held at the Mineola Nature Preserve Saturday at 6 p.m. - Ticket cost includes BBQ brisket dinner at 6:30, Bigfoot Look alike contest, dancing with Bigfoot, and concert with Otis & the Metro Band.Adler & Hearne CD release concert at The Bowery Stage, Saturday at 7 p.m. - New CD is entitled "Second Nature" and they're returning to Winnsboro to conclude four months on the road promoting this new CD. 200 N. Market Street. Visit WinnsboroCenterfortheArts .com for tickets.Ace in the Hole sporting clay shoot at Prairie Creek Sporting Clays - The 14th Annual Ace in the Hole Sporting Clay Shoot is a fund raiser to help support the Pine Tree Golf Teams. 4- person, individual, and youth teams are welcome. Trophies for top individual and teams in each division as well as many door prizes will be provided. Breakfast and Lunch will be served. Contact Jody Berryhill 903.235-1722, jberryhill@ptisd.org ; Candee Collins 903.987.1914, ccollins@ptisd.org ; or Sarah DeLaFuente 903.235.1828 for more information. CR 3111.Night Sounds program at Purtis Creek State Park - 14225 FM 316 - Learn how to ID different sounds you will hear in the park after dar. Saturday from 7:30 to 8:45pm.UMC of Frankston Community Health Fair - 161S. Weldon Street -Get current screenings and health information at The United Methodist Women's annual Community Health Fair Saturday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the UMC Family Life Center. Carter Blood Center will be holding a blood drive during this event, and we urge anyone who is eligible to make a donation. There will be a large variety of health services available to the public, including hearing, cholesterol, glucose, and blood pressure testing. Flu and pneumonia vaccinations, as well as shingle and tetanus shots will be available. Mother Frances Ross Breast Center will offer mammograms. Please call (903) 876-2235 for scheduling and information for the mammograms and blood drive. Local businesses, the UMW, and UMM will be offering many valuable door prizes.

Faulkner Bull riding Championship - Saturday at 7:30 p.m. - Oct. 4th International Bull Riding Event Sponsored by Faulkner Chevrolet. Pittsburg Rodeo Arena 7:30 pm. $4000 added money and Championship Buckle Expect the top bull riders in the World! Oct 4th Mutton Bustin' sign-up is at 6:00 pm at the Rodeo Arena. Oct 3rd Bulls Night Out at Faulkner Chevrolet Food, Drinks, Mechanical Bull, and Chad Suttles Band. 7:00 PM Come and get up close to Wilson and King Bucking Bull Champion E25 Solid Gold! Proceeds going to Pittsburg Handicapable Rodeo to provide more events, prizes and fun for Kids and Adults with Special Needs! Advance tickets $8 adults and $4 for 12 and under (at Faulkner Chevrolet Pittsburg, both Diamond T Outfitters) At the gate, $10 adults, $6 12 and under. Hwy 271 north.



Sulphur Springs:



The Harmony Quartet will play Saturday at 7 p.m. at Roger Reed Entertainment Center, 421 E. Industrial Drive. $10.



Blind Mojo will play at Emaze at the Woods, on U.S. 79, Friday from 6-10pm