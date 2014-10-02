Thursday's Weather: Increasing clouds. Warm & breezy. Strong to severe storms arrive this afternoon. Highs in the low 90s.





This afternoon we will be tracking a strong cold front crossing the Red River into North Texas. This system will spark off a broken line of strong to severe thunderstorms just to our west between 3:00pm and 5:00pm. The line of strong to severe storms will continue to organize, forming a solid squall line of storms as it approaches the north and western sections of East Texas. The latest data into the StormTracker Weather Center has this line of storms arriving across the viewing area this afternoon and evening between 5:00pm and 11:00pm. The line of storms will sweep from NW to SE across the entire area. The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined most of East Texas under the official "SLIGHT" risk category for Thursday evening. The storms should begin to clear the area around Midnight, followed by a quick switch to northerly winds, allowing for a major surge of cooler air to approach the region.



