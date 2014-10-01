Jury finds man guilty of aggravated sexual assault of child - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Jury finds man guilty of aggravated sexual assault of child

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

An East Texas man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 6 has been found guilty. 

A Smith County District Attorney's Office official said a jury found William Smith, 57, guilty and sentenced him to life without parole. Smith was previously convicted of sexual abuse of a child in Oklahoma and aggravated robbery in Texas.

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly