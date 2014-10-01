Lubbock 2-year-old fighting Stage 4 cancer

A Lubbock family is seeking help raising funds to cover the expenses for their 2-year-old daughter, who has been diagnosed with cancer.A photo of 2-year-old Zadee Lopez went viral on Facebook earlier this year with more than a million likes and half as many shares.

The photo was taken after she was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a cancer that attacks the nervous system. Zadee will soon undergo another round of radiation treatment.

Read more about Zadee's story here and donate to the family's Go Fund Me page here.



Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.