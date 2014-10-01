Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & humid. 20% chance for an isolated shower. Highs near 90

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We're gearing up for an active next 48 hours or so across the region. Let's break down your forecast to help you plan the next few days. Your Wednesday calls for a mix of sun and clouds moving across the area. Thanks to the extra moisture moving across the region, I've added in about a 20% chance for a few isolated showers to develop, especially across southeastern parts of the region. Afternoon high temps should warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s across the area. Tonight, look for a fair sky, with temps slightly warmer than the past few mornings. Look for morning temps to start off in the mid 70s. Your Thursday forecast is calling for increasing clouds across the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely by the afternoon and evening hours as an approaching cold front helps to spark to possibility for strong to severe storms during the evening and overnight hours. Depend on the StormTracker Weather Team to keep you posted on the very latest. Behind the front, your Friday will see clearing skies and breezy conditions. Highs will only be in the upper 70s. Plenty of sunshine for the upcoming weekend. Highs in the mid 70s Saturday with lows near 50! Highs on Sunday may be in the lower 80s after another chilly start. Look for another day filled with sunshine. A weak front arrives next week bringing with it another slight rain chance into the region.