Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & humid. 10% chance for spotty shower. Highs near 90

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at a mix of sun and clouds for your Tuesday. A very slight chance (10% or less) of an isolated spotty shower. Highs warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.Your Wednesday forecast calls for another day of partly cloudy skies. Highs warm to near 90 once again. Above normal temperatures continue. Winds will begin to pick up out of the south 10-20 mph.Thursday, will feature increasing clouds with humidity levels continuing to increase. Highs only in the mid 80s. A strong cold front enters the region by afternoon hours with showers and storms likely. Some of the storms could possibly be strong, so stay tuned, we'll keep you updated.The front clears this weekend giving us plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 50s.