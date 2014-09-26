Special caesar salad by Susan G. Komen

Caesar salad is a favorite of many people, but sometimes it's fun to spruce up an old favorite with a few new ingredients. Healthy eating doesn't have to be boring! This Caesar dressing is unusual because it doesn't contain eggs or anchovies, yet it's full of flavor.



Check out this recipe by Karen Dunham with Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure! Visit http://www.komentyler.org/ for information about Race for the Cure, Turn Tyler Pink, and breast cancer treatment and prevention!



Special Caesar Salad



Choose the freshest lettuces you can find: red leaf, romaine, etc.



Toppings:



sliced black olives

slivered or sliced almonds

dried cranberries

sweet banana pepper rings

Parmesan cheese

croutons



Caesar salad dressing:



½ C Olive Oil



½ C Water



Juice of 1 Lemon



3 Cloves of garlic (pressed)



2-3 TBSP Red Wine Vinegar



Dash: salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce



Put dressing ingredients in a glass jar and shake well.

Toss salad in a very large bowl. Add dressing and parmesan and croutons. Toss again. Serve. |

Dressing is even better if prepared and refrigerated the day prior to using.



Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.



