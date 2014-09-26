Special caesar salad by Susan G. Komen - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Special caesar salad by Susan G. Komen

Posted by Stephanie Frazier
(KLTV) -

Caesar salad is a favorite of many people, but sometimes it's fun to spruce up an old favorite with a few new ingredients. Healthy eating doesn't have to be boring! This Caesar dressing is unusual because it doesn't contain eggs or anchovies, yet it's full of flavor.

Check out this recipe by Karen Dunham with Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure! Visit http://www.komentyler.org/ for information about Race for the Cure, Turn Tyler Pink, and breast cancer treatment and prevention!

Special Caesar Salad

Choose the freshest lettuces you can find: red leaf, romaine, etc.

Toppings:

sliced black olives
slivered or sliced almonds
dried cranberries
sweet banana pepper rings
Parmesan cheese
croutons

Caesar salad dressing:

½ C Olive Oil

½ C Water

Juice of 1 Lemon

3 Cloves of garlic (pressed)

2-3 TBSP Red Wine Vinegar

Dash: salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce

Put dressing ingredients in a glass jar and shake well.
Toss salad in a very large bowl. Add dressing and parmesan and croutons. Toss again. Serve. |
Dressing is even better if prepared and refrigerated the day prior to using.

