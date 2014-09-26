Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy. A little more humidity. Highs in the mid 80s

Your Friday will feature partly cloudy skies which will allow temps to rebound back into the mid 80s. This dry pattern with a sun and cloud mix should continue through the weekend into next week. Overnight lows in the 60s, with highs in the mid to upper 80s looks to continue through the weekend into next week. We're seeing some signs of a significant weather maker moving into Texas by the end of next week which could help to increase rain chances across the area.