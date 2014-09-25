Restaurant Reports: Clean, shiny kitchens

Clean kitchens and all foods kept at proper temperatures made health inspectors happier folks in this round of inspections.



In Longview, the following restaurant had no violations and no demerits:



It'll Do Deli at 716 W. Marshall Ave.



In Tyler, these restaurants had no violations or demerits:



Whataburger #32 at 1739 S. Beckham

Country Donuts at 215 N. Beckham

Taco Bell at 5978 Old Jacksonville Highway



