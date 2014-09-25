Restaurant Reports: Clean, shiny kitchens - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: Clean, shiny kitchens

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KLTV) -

 Clean kitchens and all foods kept at proper temperatures made health inspectors happier folks in this round of inspections.

In Longview, the following restaurant had no violations and no demerits:

It'll Do Deli at 716 W. Marshall Ave.

In Tyler, these restaurants had no violations or demerits:

Whataburger #32 at 1739 S. Beckham
Country Donuts at 215 N. Beckham
Taco Bell at 5978 Old Jacksonville Highway

Stay tuned for next week's reports!

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.


Powered by Frankly