Former Emory chief: I resigned because of conflict with county official

A former Emory police chief has explained his reasons for resigning in a letter to the city council.

Former chief Bruce Feagin said in the Sept. 18 letter that his resignation stemmed from conflict with a county official. He did not provide details about the conflict.

"I regret the recent situation you have been placed in because of my ongoing struggles with a county official. I believe I have remained professional throughout my interactions with him and will be cleared of any wrongdoing," Feagin wrote in the letter.



Feagin has been accused of withholding evidence in a recent case resulting in the case being dismissed.



This week, a police officer was fired, and an interim police chief was appointed at the Emory City Council meeting Tuesday. In an executive session held Tuesday, the City Council discussed a severance package for Feagin.

"I would never intentionally do anything to discredit the city. I have constantly promoted our city as one of the greatest places to live or work," Feagin wrote.

The Emory City Secretary said no action was taken regarding the former police chief at that meeting. Another special session is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.

