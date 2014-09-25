Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. A bit more humidity. Hig - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. A bit more humidity. Highs in the mid 80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Happy Thursday, East Texas. Your Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine which will allow temps to rebound back into the mid 80s. This dry pattern with plenty of sunshine and overnight lows in the 60s, with highs in the mid to upper 80s looks to continue through the weekend into next week. We're seeing some signs of a significant weather maker moving into Texas by the end of next week which could help to increase rain chances across the area.

