What's going on in East Texas this weekend? Sept. 26-28

The first weekend in fall will be full of fun around East Texas, so make sure to check out our list and find something to do!
Tyler:
Lunch with Symphony on the Square - on the square downtown on Friday, 10am-noon. Bring your lunch, or buy Chick-fil-A sandwiches on the square with proceeds going to support the East Texas Symphony Orchestra. Enjoy beautiful music, beautiful weather, and kick off your weekend right! etso.org
or 903-526-3876 for more info.
Downtown Tyler Film Festival - beginning at 7p.m. Friday and Saturday nights - Liberty Hall on the square in Tyler's beautiful downtown. 903-593-6905 or visit tylerfilmfest.com
for more info. Friday night will feature films by Texas Filmmakers, and Saturday will feature audience favorites!
East Texas State Fair is open until Sunday night, then it's gone until next year! Lots of details at etstatefair.com
(Check out this slideshow of food from this year's fair...INCREDIBLE!
) 2112 W. Front Street.
Singles night on Friday from 7-9 p.m. at Holiday Inn Select, 5701 S. Broadway. Free appetizers, full cash bar, live music, and ice breaker party games in a relaxed environment. Come meet some new people!
"Cruisin' for a Cause" Classic car show - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. 13590 Hwy 110 South. 903-561-0445 for more info. Classic cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles, live music, hot dogs and door prizes.
2014 ETX State Fair Horticulture Show - Friday from 11am-1pm at Harvey Convention Center South Hall. Garden enthusiasts may submit entries from 11am-1pm. Rules for the show are on the website
. Call 903-597-2501 for more info. 2000 West Front Street.
Ron Wakefield Scholarship Porsche Club Event - The Dallas area Porsche Club is coming to Tyler on Sunday, September 28, for what should be one of the most interesting and entertaining automobile events ever in Northeast Texas. The event will be held in a French barn known as "Le Auto Grange", owned by car enthusiast Billy Hibbs. Billy features in his garage a factory 908 short tail coupe, all 8 cylinders, gull wing doors and original race memorabilia. But Billy is most passionate about sending students, who otherwise couldn't afford to attend, to Tyler Junior College to study Automotive Technology. (For more information about the Ron Wakefield Scholarship, please visit http://www.tjc.edu/PorscheEvent
) Saturday from 12:30-4:30pm. 520 Sherry Lane. $50 per ticket will benefit the Ron Wakefield Endowed Scholarship and will help students pursuing a degree in Automotive Technology. 75.00 true Donation/Ticket 75.00
True Vine Open Taps - Sept. 27; 5-8pm at True Vine Brewing Co., 219 S. Englewood Ave. -Paid adult admission gets you in the door and 2 BEER TICKETS for True Vine's current offerings. The first 250 adult-drinker guests will receive a True Vine beer glass. This is a family friendly event. Bring a chair and join us in community.$10 advance tickets are discounted and available for purchase until 24 hours in advance of each Open Taps event. $15 “At-the-door-tickets” are available on the day of the event at the registration table. Children 11 and under get in free with adult ticket. Ticket are not required for children but available below if you choose to let us know. Entry for non-drinker adults and kiddos 12 years and over is a $3 cover in advance or at the door. 10% of all proceeds go to a local non-profit.
Family fun night of bowling, free for all foster and adoptive families! Friday from 6:30-9 p.m. Green Acres Baptist Church, 1807 Troup Highway.
The Jones Family Singers at Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Que - 525 S. Beckham - $10 ages 21 and up. "It's gospel music – but fans of such nouveau soul bands as Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings and Vintage Trouble will also find a soul workout at the core." Friday at 8:30pm
Terror Nights Haunted House - 816 E. Oakwood - Open Friday and Saturday, 7pm-midnight. Be ready for the fright of your life with our TWO terrifying Haunted Attractions. Chisel Tooth Manor and Nightmare Factory! Thousands will come but only a few will make it out alive...
Free movie in the park - The Nut Job
- Saturday at 8p.m. in Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave. (903)595-7271 for more info.
AAUW annual booksale - a wide variety of books available in all genres; hard covers $1, paperback 50 cents. 3528 S. Keaton Avenue. Opens at 8am. The proceeds from the sale will help fund various educational endeavors which include scholarships for Smith County area high school and college women.
Hawk Watch at Tyler State Park - It's hawk migration time; help us count migrating hawk species as they fly over the park on their way south. Learn about hawks, falcons and more. Bring binoculars and a chair. Contact Boyd Sanders at 903-597-5338 or email at boyd.sanders@tpwd.texas.gov
- September 27 at 8:15am. 789 Park Rd. 16. Then at 2:00, find out about snakes! "Snakes: The good. The Bad? The Hungry!"
Also at Tyler State Park, "lost in the forest" demo; learn how to keep from getting lost, what to do if you are lost, and how not every kind of lost is a bad thing. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water for about a mile hike through the forest. Contact Boyd Sanders at 903-597-5338 or email at boyd.sanders@tpwd.texas.gov
- September 27 at 3:30pm. 789 Park Rd. 16.
Allison Red, Victims of Sanity, Broken Silence and Knuckle Slap will perform at Click's on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. 1946 ESE Loop 323 - Earlier in the evening, beginning at 6:30, Blacktop Mojo, Struck by Hammerz!, Rockett Queen and Stevie Jo will take the stage. $5 cover with two non-perishable food items. FRIDAY at Click's - Munkey Rench and SOCIAL 66 play at 8pm.
The Big Event - Sunday from noon to 3pm - honoring all wait staff, servers and those working in the food industry. Free food, bounce houses, water slides and more! see ncctyler.org
for more info. 714 Shelley Drive.
Friday through Sunday, 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM - The Nutrena USEA American Eventing Championships (AEC) presented by VTO Saddlery is the annual national championships for every level of the Olympic equestrian sport of eventing from Beginner Novice to Advanced. The 2014 AEC will be held in Tyler, TX from September 25-28 at the Texas Rose Horse Park. The event will feature a trade fair with apparel, horse tack, food, fun, and more! Come on out an enjoy a day in the country watching some of the best horses in the country compete, from Olympians to cute young riders. The AEC has it all! Free admission, parking is $5. (903)779-0440 14078 Hwy 110 N. www.useventing.com/aecBen Wheeler:
Moore's Store - 5135 Hwy 279 - blacktopGypsy will play Saturday night at 8; $10 cover.
The Forge - Friday Lacie Carpenter plays at 7 pm. Saturday, Ben Lowery and Wes Hendrix plays at 7pm. theforgebenwheeler.comMineola:
T
he Lion in Winter by James Goldman, onstage at the Mineola Select Theater/Lake Country Playhouse. 114 North Johnson Street. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2pm. Call 903-569-2300 for reservations or info. Adults $12, students $6.
Winnsboro
:
Randy Brown with percussionist John Smith and guitarist Kurt Bitner - Friday at 8pm - at Liefie Li Vine at 302 N. Main Street. Longview:
Women Talking to Women Conference - Saturday from 9:30-2 p.m. - Details here
. Broughton Rec Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd. 903-480-4088 for more info or email sorealwithmadelyn@gmail.com
.
Graystone Haunted Manor - We offer three frightful attractions, a gift shop, midway entertainment, boneyard bistro, and sideshows that are guaranteed to provide some of the best entertainment you can find in October. New for 2014: We have added even MORE to every single one of our attractions, as well as the Creepatorium Museum & The Gatekeeper Sideshow! General Admission - $18.00 VIP Admission - $25.00 Midway Admission - $5.00
Southern Crossing will perform live at Backstreet Bar and Grill - 214 W. Methvin St. Great music, great people, and great food - 9-11:30pm on Friday.Lindale:
Skin Deep, presented by Lindale Community Theater. A romantic comedy for the whole family! Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2pm. Doors open 45 minutes before showtime. Adults $15, students $12, kids 12 and under $8. 109 W. Hubbard. www.lindalecommunitytheater.orgMontalba:
Montalba Fall Fest - All day Saturday, beginning with a parade at 10am. Vendors at community center on Hwy 19, arts and crafts contest, pet show, white elephant sale, bbq, chocolate pie contest, men's cake baking contest, children's carnival, and entertainment. 903-549-2384 for more info. Gladewater:
East Texas Burn Run - Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club is holding a Fundraiser to help Children who have suffered burn injuries go to camp. Children's activities, motorcycle games, bike show, poker run, food, live auction featuring Walt Cade from Storage Wars Texas. Saturday from 9am-5pm at Gladewater Rodeo Arena.
12th annual Adaptive Sportsfest - The Sports Fest is an exciting day at Lake Gladewater on Saturday, September 27 from 10am to 4pm where people with disabilities of all ages can experience the many benefits of outdoor land and water therapeutic sports and recreation that includes water skiing, handcycling, kayaking, archery, fishing and more. For additional information about this event, contact Judie Moffett at 903.295.0926 or visit www.powerincorporated.orgAthens:
Join the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center for a fun-filled day of trying to catch the biggest Bluegill at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center and on Lake Athens. The annual Bluegill Family Fishing Tournament will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 27.$15 per team. (903)676-2277 for more info. 5550 FM 2495.
Chris Wayne Band will play Saturday at 8pm at Eddy's, 1801 Flat Creek Road. Edom:
Live, original folk music from Randy Brown at the Old Firehouse, Saturday at 7:30pm. $12 advance, $15 at the door. 8241 FM 279. 13+ or with adult, please. Jacksonville:
Paul's Journey in concert at Afton Grove Baptist Church, Sunday at 10 a.m. - 360 CR 408.
Withrow Cooley will play Saturday at 6:30pm at Emaze at the Woods; classic rock, blues and country. U.S. 79.
Angelina House Health Fair - Community-wide event Saturday from 9am to noon. Info and activities for kids through senior adults. Fire truck, Police Identikits, bingo games, wine and cheese class, chair massage wax therapy, and flu vaccines. Free with medicare, or $20 otherwise.Canton
:
fourtwelve in concert at First Baptist Church of Canton, 303 Athens St., on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. All ages welcome. Eustace:
Kayak Basic Class at Purtis Creek State Park, 14225 FM 316 - Play games & get familiar with the use of our kayaks or bring your own. Wear clothing you can get wet in - meet at the Boat Ramp. The class is free with paid entrance to the park but limited in size. Reservations are required so please call Margrit Antonisse 903-423-2332 or email margrit.antonisse@tpwd.texas.gov
. 9 am. Then at 5:30 p.m., take a Kayak Paddling Tour for $12 per person tour fee. Wear clothing you can get wet in, and meet at the boat ramp. Reservation and prepayment required.Tatum:
Geocaching - Saturday at 5 p.m. - 9515 CR 2181D - Geocaching is the real-world treasure hunt that's happening right now, all around you. There are 2,461,941 active geocaches and over 6 million geocachers worldwide. Join us and see what it's all about. Learn about GPS selection and use and how to navigate the geocaching website. Some GPS units will be avaliable to use during the program. Meet at the office. Contact Lisa Male at 903-836-4336 or lisa.male@tpwd.texas.gov
. Hallsville
:
Cowboy Church of Harrison Co. Metal on the Grounds car show - All day Saturday - 5th Annual Car Show with old west entertainment. There will be a Bounce house, face painting, Quilt auction, and raffles. Rat rids, new cars, motorcycles and classic cars welcome. Concessions also on site. Cost: Entry fee if you are entering a car is $25.00. Everything else is by donation. - 1361 FM 450 SNacogdoches:
Friday at 7:30pm - The Stephen F. Austin State University School of Theatre will present the student-directed “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, in the Downstage Theatre on the SFA campus. PG-13.Tickets are $4. For tickets or more information, call the SFA Fine Arts Box Office at (936) 468-6407 or visit www.finearts.sfasu.edu
.
September 27 - Boots and Brew - Food, beer and wine sampling with Dirty River Boys - Visitor Center at 200 E. Main Street - 888-653-3788Jefferson:
September 25-27 Wild Daze Weekend - Jefferson Transportation and Tourism Building, 305 Austin Street. 903-665-2900 for more details.
Mount Pleasant:
September 24-27 - Titus County Fair Hwy 271 (N. Jefferson Avenue) just south of I-30. Visit the website for more details. tituscountyfair.com
