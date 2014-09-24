Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Another comfortable afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas. Your Wednesday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies. Highs only in the mid 80s. Tonight we will see another cool period. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s area wide. Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine which will allow temps to rebound back into the mid 80s. This dry pattern with plenty of sunshine and overnight lows in the 60s, with highs in the mid to upper 80s looks to continue through the weekend into next week. We're seeing some signs of a significant weather maker moving into Texas by the end of next week which could help to increase rain chances across the area. ?





