Florida man hooks horde of frogs with worm video

A man in San Augustine, Florida, recently captured the attention of viewers, and a whole horde of amphibians, when he aired a video of worms writhing on the ground. (Source: YouTube)

How do you keep a frog busy for hours? Tempt him with tantalizing footage of his favorite treat.

He set his iPhone against a board and placed a piece of glass in front of the phone to protect the device, then set the video to play.

What followed next is must-see entertainment, when a group of frogs gathered around the screen, piling on top of one another to get to the digital worms.

