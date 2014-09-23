East Texas police departments plan medication drop off events

Looking to get rid of unused or expired medications? Several East Texas police departments will be holding free medication cleanout events this weekend.Tyler Police Department along with the Drug Enforcement Agency and CVS Pharmacy is hosting a Medication Cleanout Event. at the pharmacy Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fifth and S. Broadway.

"It is important to clean out your medicine cabinet, especially if you have children. Young children may confuse it with something to eat or drink and keeping unneeded medications with teenagers can lead to potential drug abuse," Officer Donald Martin said in a department release.



Just drive up and drop off unused and expired medications for safe disposal without getting out of the vehicle.

Medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs, veterinary medicine, vitamins, minerals and medication samples are all accepted. Medical equipment such as oxygen tanks, sharps, inhalers, thermometers, nebulizers and IV bags cannot be accepted.



In Kilgore, the department will be taking unwanted or expired medications from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the front lobby of the police department.

"Many times addiction can start at the medicine cabinet, so let's keep these unwanted medications from falling into the hands of those who would abuse them," the Kilgore department said in a statement on its' Facebook page. "Over half of teens abusing prescription medication get them from family or friends and many times this includes the home medicine cabinet. Medication in the home is also the leading cause of accidental poisoning."

Longview Police Department is also holding an event to coincide with National Drug Take-Back Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Longview Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will take potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs for disposal at Louis Morgan Drug Store, 110 Johnston St., (at the corner of Johnston Street and Judson Road), in Longview.

The service is free and anonymous.

"This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse," the Longview department said in a statement.

The S.W.A.T. vehicle and a medical helicopter will be on display during the event as well. Longview Police encourage everyone to come out and attend this event.

Louis Morgan will also be offering a drive thru flu-shot clinic.

