Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Very fall-like. Highs in the low 80s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas. Your Tuesday forecast calls for mostly sunny skies. cooler. Highs only in the lower 80s. Tonight we will see perfect radiational cooling conditions with lows dropping into the 50s areawide. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine which will allow temps to rebound back in to the low to mid 80s. This dry pattern with plenty of sunshine and overnight lows in the 60s, with highs in the mid 80s looks to continue through the weekend. ?