Fruit and nut-stuffed baked apples with Mama Steph

Fall is finally here and one of the things that reminds me of it most is the smell of baked apples. My mom made our family baked apples frequently during the cooler months, as it was inexpensive, easy for a busy mom to make, delicious, and as a bonus, makes the house smell fabulous!



I've added a few ingredients that my mom didn't use to dress it up a bit. It makes a lovely presentation and tastes even better than mom's!



Mama Steph's fruit and nut-stuffed baked apples



Ingredients



6 medium to large baking apples (Fuji, Granny Smith, Gala, etc.)

1/4 cup brown sugar

3 TBS butter, chopped into six pieces

3 TBS chopped dates

3 TBS dried cranberries, cherries, or raisins (or a mixture of any of them)

3/4 tsp ground cinnamon (if you have apple pie spice, you could use that here)

3 TBS chopped pecans or walnuts



Method:



1. Wash and core apples, leaving the bottom intact.

2. In a small mixing bowl, combine all other ingredients, stirring to coat all ingredients with cinnamon and brown sugar.

3. Place apples in a glass baking dish, about 9x13". Stuff each apple with the fruit and nut filling, pressing down to rid the apples of air pockets.

4. Bake in a 350 degree oven for an hour and fifteen minutes. Alternatively, place apples in large slow cooker, and cook at low for 4 to 5 hours, or on high for 2 to 2 1/2 hours. Test for doneness with a fork; apples should be very tender, but should hold their shape.



Enjoy!



Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.

