2014 National Voter Registration Day sign up locations

The goal for the 2014 National Voter Registration Day is to increase participation by encouraging Americans to register to vote and come to the polls this fall. Locally, in cooperation with the Gamma Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Smith County Area Libraries (SALT), the League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County will register voters in nine locations around Smith County on Tuesday. Below are the TIMES for each location:



• Bullard Community Library, 211 West Main, Bullard 10 am- 12pm

• Lindale Library, 200 East Hubbard, Lindale 2-4 pm



• Tyler Public Library, 201 South College, Tyler 10:30-12:30 pm



• Troup Library, 102 South Georgia, Troup 2-4pm



• Whitehouse Community Library, 107 Bascom Rd., Whitehouse 11 am-1 pm



• Texas College, 2404 Grand Avenue, Tyler 11 am- 2 pm



• Glass Recreation Center, 501 West 32nd Street, Tyler 9:30 am- 6 pm



• Tyler Jr. College Library, 1400 East 5th Street, Tyler 11:30am - 3 pm



• Meadowlake Retirement Center, 11245 Shoreline Dr., Tyler