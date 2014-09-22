Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. A slight chance for an isolated shower this morning. Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Monday, East Texas. Your Monday forecast calls for a few scattered showers especially during the first half of the day. A front is pushing through the area and providing enough lift for a few spotty showers, mainly across the north. Look for these showers to fall apart through the day as they encounter plenty of dry air. Highs will be cooler today, behind the front with highs only warming into the mid 80s. Tonight, look for mainly clear and crisp conditions. Look for overnight lows to fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Fall officially arrives around 9:29pm tonight. Looks like it will be feeling and looking like it by morning. Your Tuesday forecast calls for mostly sunny skies. cooler. Highs only in the lower 80s. Wednesday will feature an even cooler morning, with most of the area flirting with the 50s. Plenty of sunshine will allow temps to rebound back in to the low to mid 80s. This dry pattern with plenty of sunshine and overnight lows in the 60s, with highs in the mid 80s looks to continue through the weekend.