Escargot with bleu cheese creme and mushroom duxelle in pastry from Red Fire Grille

Palestine's Red Fire Grille is a must-visit, even if you don't live in the area! It's located at 400 North Queen Street in the historic Redlands Inn.



Escargot with a Bleu Cheese Creme, Mushroom Duxelle in Crispy Pastry



This dish is a fan favorite during the fall & winter months and this will be on our new menu starting in October.



Mushroom Duxelle



1 small package white button mushrooms



1 Tbsp minced shallot



1 Tbsp unsalted butter



1/4 dry white white



Salt & Pepper to taste



Place the mushrooms in a food processor and pulse until finely minced.



Over medium high heat in a saute pan, melt the butter and add the shallots until aromatic then add the mushrooms.



Add the white wine to the mushrooms and cook until the water and wine have just about evaporated.



It should look dry but moist at the same time. Remove from heat and set aside.



Crispy Pastry Shell



1 package won-ton skins



muffin pan or a mini muffin pan



Pan spray



Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Spray the muffin pan and line several won-ton skins into the mold.



Pressing any wrinkles away. Spray the won-ton skins themselves and place in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes until golden brown.



Bleu Cheese Creme



1 Tbsp unsalted butter



1 clove garlic sliced



2 Tbsp dry white wine



1/4 C. heavy cream



2 Tbsp bleu cheese crumbles



Ground black pepper to taste



Extra Large Escargot (snails)



In a heavy bottom sauce pot over medium heat, melt the butter with the garlic until it's very aromatic and the garlic is just beginning to become golden brown on the edges. Add the white wine and allow to simmer for 1 minute then add the heavy cream.



Reduce the cream mixture to thicken and at the end, add the bleu cheese and the escargot until they are hot.



Assemble



Place a small amount of the hot mushroom mixture into the pastry then the escargot and bleu cheese cream.



This can be done as a individual, 1 bite appetizer or as a larger, single serving appetizer of 6.



Christian Mailloux - Executive Chef / Owner



Red Fire Grille www.redfiregrille.com

903-723-2404 is the reservation line; call ahead, as they fill up quickly.



