Lindale police seek owner of dog hit by car

The Lindale Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog that was struck Friday by a vehicle.

The dog was hit on South College Street. The department said on its' Facebook page that it had taken the animal to a veterinarian.

To provide information about the dog or its' owner, contact Lindale Animal Control at 903-882-6861. If calling during the weekend, dial 903-882-3313.

