Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & humid. 10% chance for a pop-up shower. Highs in the upper 80s

Happy Friday, East Texas! Your Friday forecast is calling for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Tonight, look for a mainly fair sky. overnight lows should bottom out near 70 degrees. The upcoming weekend should mainly be dry and warm. Look for mostly sunny skies, above normal temps with highs in the lower 90s. with lows in the lower 70s. A more fall-like front arrives just in time for fall bringing a chance for a few scattered showers and storms Monday, followed by some cooler, less humid air heading into next week. Highs in the low to mid 80s with lows in the lower to mid 60s.