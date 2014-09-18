Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Few scattered showers. Clammy conditions. Highs in the mid 80s

Good morning, East Texas! Your Thursday forecast is calling for plenty of clouds. We're going to continue dealing with a very "clammy" weather pattern across the area. Look for a few pop up showers to stream by from time-to-time. Otherwise it will remain warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Tonight, look for any showers to quickly come to an end with temps dropping down to near 70. Your Friday forecast is calling for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Friday and the upcoming weekend should mainly be dry and warm. Look for partly cloudy skies and highs near 90, with lows in the lower 70s. A fall-like front arrives just in time for fall bringing a chance for showers and storms Monday, followed by some cooler air heading into next week. Highs in the low to mid 80s with lows in the lower 60s.