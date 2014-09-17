Gift of Love: Shyenne & Shelley

Shyenne is looking for the Gift of Love.

So many colors to choose from. Sisters Shyenne and Shelley had a hard time deciding which color to pick for their mani-pedi afternoon at Belladonna Day Spa. These two sisters are full of love and life. They have much to offer and are looking forward to starting a new and exciting adventure along with their new forever family.



Shyenne is 12 years old and loves being the "big sister." Shyenne also enjoys playing with her dolls and doing arts and crafts but that's not all!



"I like to draw and paint," Shyenne said.



And she especially likes to draw animals.



"Horses and dogs and cats," Shyenne said.



Shyenne wants to be a nurse when she gets older. She also dreams of becoming a singer and a dancer.



As for her favorite foods, "pizza and chicken, " Shyenne said, top her list.



Top her list. And for dessert,



"Apple pie," Shyenne said.



A la mode of course!



Like most kids her age, Shyenne likes to watch TV from time to time.



Her favorite show, "Batman," Shyenne said.



She also likes Scooby Doo.



Shyenne dreams of having her own horse one day and already knows what type of horse she would like!



"A black stallion," Shyenne said.



Both Shyenne and younger sister Shelley share hopes and dreams of being adopted into a family together. A family that can show them the Gift of Love.



If you'd like to know more about Shyenne and Shelley or other East Texas children available for adoption call our Gift of Love hotline, toll-free, 1-888-KIDS-275.

