Pumpkin-ricotta pasta bake by Mama Steph

This recipe was such a great idea that I had to borrow it! Can you imagine the layers of comfort involved in this? Pasta. Ricotta. Spices. Parmesan. Pumpkin. Pecans. It's delightful!



Pumpkin ricotta pasta bake



Based on a luscious recipe by Faith Durand over at TheKitchn.



One pound of elbow pasta (or shells), precooked to al dente firmness

Olive oil



15 oz. container of ricotta cheese

15 oz. can of pumpkin puree

1/2 cup plain yogurt

2 eggs, beaten

2 tsp salt

ground black pepper, to taste

1/2 tsp each ground nutmeg and ground ginger

1 TBS ground sage (Faith uses 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh sage leaves, finely chopped)

2 garlic cloves, minced

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (plus more for topping)

3/4 to 1 cup chopped pecans (optional)





Method:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Use cooking spray to coat a 9x13" casserole dish. After draining pasta, drizzle with olive oil and stir to coat all noodles. (I do the pasta step on the weekend and store in a gallon-sized Ziploc in the fridge until I need it)



In a large mixing bowl, combine ricotta, eggs, pumpkin, and spices. Whisk until incorporated.



Next, stir in the pasta, coating well. Then add the pecans and garlic, stirring in until evenly distributed.



Sprinkle with extra parmesan, and bake for about 30 minutes, until top is golden brown.



Enjoy!



