Shrimp Manales from Dudley's Cajun Cafe

Dudley's Cajun Cafe owner Dudley Lang shares a delicious barbecued shrimp recipe straight from New Orleans.



Shrimp Manales



1.5 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined

4 TBS butter

5 TBS olive oil

3 TBS chili sauce

1 TBS lemon juice

1 TBS Worcestershire sauce

2 TBS minced garlic

1 tsp dried parsley

1 tsp liquid smoke

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1 TBS hot pepper sauce

1 TBS Tony's seasoning



Mix all ingredients (except the shrimp) in a ten-inch skillet. Bring mixture to a low boil and simmer for a 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Add shrimp and heat on high three or four more minutes. Serve with garlic bread.



Dudley's is located at 1601 E. Marshall Avenue in Longview. Click here to visit their Facebook page.



