Better East Texas: Ray Rice should set example by seeking help

Many people may be saying the pro football player Ray Rice got what he deserved when the NFL and his team, the Baltimore Ravens, ended their contract with Rice, essentially firing him after a video surfaced of the actual punch in the elevator that knocked then Rice's fiancé, Janay, out cold.

Most of us have seen the video of him dragging her, unconscious, from the elevator, but the video of the altercation inside the elevator is new to the public.



Janay Rice has used social media to defend her husband and, according to some experts, is displaying classic behavior of an abused spouse. The bottom line is that Rice is out of a job, perhaps out of the league forever, and he still is having a hard time acknowledging his full responsibility for the hit. He has indicated before that they are in counseling and that may be needed, but he needs counseling himself.



In the aftermath of the dismissal, Rice is quoted in saying “My job is to lead my family. My job is to lead my wife. My job is to lead in whatever I do. And If I'm not being the example, then my family crumbles." Ray Rice needs to lead in admitting that he has a problem that he and only he is responsible for, and the example he needs to set is one of complete humility. The only good that can come of this is of other couples in abusive situations see the example set by Rice and then work to improve their own situations. It can ultimately save lives, and that will make for a Better East Texas.



