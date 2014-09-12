Friday's Weather: Morning Fog. Scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Happy Friday, East Texas. Scattered showers and storms will once again become likely across the region again. The best chances during the first half of your Friday will be across northern half of East Texas, this drops across the rest of the region during the afternoon and evening hours. Take the rain gear with you, especially the farther south you are.

Highs for the upcoming weekend look to remain only in the 70s to lower 80s, which is well below normal. Looks like mostly sunny skies return just in time for the upcoming weekend!



Temperatures for the following week look to average at or just below normal. Rain chances may return by the middle of next week with another disturbance moving in.

