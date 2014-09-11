Thursday's Weather: Increasing clouds. 60% chance for afternoon showers & storms developing. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90

Happy Thursday, East Texas. Your forecast calls for Big changes that will be arriving Thursday afternoon. We're tracking a strong cold front that will move straight from Canada and into East Texas, bringing with it a good chance for showers and storms and lowering temperatures to well below average. Looks like the front may stall just to our north so highs today will probably make the upper 80s to near 90, Showers and storms will push towards the south again on Friday with a secondary push, giving us more rainfall with highs only in the lower 80s in some locations!Highs for the upcoming weekend look to remain only in the 70s to lower 80s, which is well below normal. Looks like mostly sunny skies return just in time for the upcoming weekend!Temperatures for the following week look to average at or just below normal. Rain chances may return by the middle of next week with another disturbance moving in.