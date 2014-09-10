Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Hot & humid. Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas. Your forecast for Wednesday will feature more sunshine with highs in the mid 90s. Big changes arrive by Thursday. We're tracking a strong cold front that will move straight from Canada and into East Texas, bringing with it a good chance for showers and storms and lowering temperatures to well below average. Looks like the front may stall just to our north so highs Thursday will probably make the upper 80s, Showers and storms will push towards the south again on Friday with a secondary push, giving us more rainfall with highs only in the 70s in some locations! Highs for the upcoming weekend look to remain only in the 70s to lower 80s, which is well below normal. Looks like mostly sunny skies return just in time for the upcoming weekend! Temperatures for the following week look to average at or just below normal.