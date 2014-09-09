Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Hot & humid. Highs in the mid 90

Happy Tuesday, East Texas. Your forecast for Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies. Look for highs to warm into the mid 90s. Wednesday will feature more sunshine with highs in the mid 90s. Big changes arrive by Thursday. We're tracking a strong cold front that will move straight from Canada and into East Texas, bringing with it a good chance for showers and storms and lowering temperatures to well below average. Highs Thursday will only make the lower to mid 80s, Showers and storms will push towards the south on Friday, with highs only in the 70s in some locations! Highs for the upcoming weekend look to remain only in the low to mid 80s, which is still below normal. Looks like mostly sunny skies return just in time for the upcoming weekend! Temperatures for the following week look to average at or just below normal.