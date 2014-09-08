Quick and tasty chicken chili by Mama Steph

This recipe packs a good protein punch for those of you who are hungry; protein keeps you full longer, and this recipe is lower in fat and is quite delicious, too!



Quick and tasty chicken chili



Ingredients:



1 TBS olive oil

3/4 to 1 pound of chicken (either chicken breast tenderloins or chicken thigh meat), cut into bite-sized chunks

1/2 cup thinly sliced white onion

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (up to 1 tsp if you like it hotter)

2 cans of Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed (reserve about 1 cup of beans in a separate bowl)

2 small cans chopped green chiles (do not drain)

2 cups chicken or vegetable broth

Water, as needed

salt and pepper, to taste



Method:



1. In a Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium to medium-high heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, then saute in the hot oil for about four minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Add onion, garlic, cumin, oregano, and red pepper flakes, then saute for three or four minutes.

3. Add beans, about 1/2 tsp salt, one can of the chiles, and the broth. Heat, stirring occasionally, until mixture comes to a gentle boil.

4. In a small bowl, mash the reserved beans with the second can of chiles until a paste forms, then stir into the chili and simmer for a few more minutes.



Serve topped with sour cream, a sprinkling of cheese, or lime wedges and cilantro.



Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.