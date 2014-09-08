Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy. Hot. 10% chance for an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 90s

Happy Monday, East Texas. Your forecast for Monday calls for partly cloudy skies. A 10% chance for an isolated shower exist but most of us should remain on the dry side. Highs today in the low 90s. Tuesday forecast will feature mostly sunny skies. Look for highs to warm into the mid 90s. Wednesday will feature more sunshine with highs in the mid 90s. Big changes arrive by Thursday. We're tracking a strong cold front that will move straight from Canada and into East Texas, bringing with us a good chance for showers and storms and lowering temperatures to below average. Highs Thursday will only make the lower 80s, Showers and storms will push towards the south on Friday, with highs only in the 70s in some locations! Highs for the upcoming weekend look to remain only in the low to mid 80s, which is still below normal. Looks like mostly sunny skies return just in time for the upcoming weekend!