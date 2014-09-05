Grilled Bacon Wrapped Shrimp W/Bourbon Sauce Jake's Tyler

Chef David Wallace shares a fabulous recipe for you to try out this weekend, whether on your grill or in an oven.



Grilled Bacon Wrapped Shrimp W/Bourbon Sauce

Sliced Bacon

Raw Shrimp

Salt, Pepper, and Worcestershire sauce

Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tail on. Cut bacon strip into halves. Use a good size shrimp. I like the 16-20 count size. This is the size that most restaurants use for fried and butterflied.



Wrap each shrimp with a half strip of bacon. Slide onto a water-soaked wooden or bamboo skewer (this prevents skewer from burning) or use a metal skewer.



Lightly season with salt, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Cook until bacon is browned well. Cook over a low heat grill or inside grill. You can use a skillet or bake in the oven (350).



Serve as an appetizer or entree. Serve over rice, cheese grits, or on a salad. Finish by glazing with bourbon sauce.

Bourbon Sauce

1/2 cup bourbon

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 cup light Karo syrup

1/4 teaspoon each of ground cloves, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper

Better than any sauce you can purchase. Combine bourbon and sugar, in a heavy sauce pan. Keep a tight fitting lid nearby. Carefully bring to a boil, dissolving sugar, boiling off alcohol, and reducing liquid. (No more than 2 or 3 minutes.)



You can ignite mixture, but be careful. Don't position your face any where near pan! Alcohol will burn away rapidly. Lid can be utilized to extinguish flames. Flame could return, on removal, until alcohol dissipates.



Finish sauce with Karo and seasonings. Sauce is ready to be used or refrigerated. Once chilled, sauce will be like honey. Seasonings can be altered to your taste.

You can substitute other seafood, such as scallops or even use chunks of raw chicken. Wrap the same with bacon and thoroughly cook.