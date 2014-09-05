Winona residents asked to conserve water during drilling tests - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Winona residents asked to conserve water during drilling tests

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WINONA, TX (KLTV) -

Winona city officials are asking residents to use water sparingly while drilling tests are conducted on a well.

The tests begin Monday and are estimated to take two to three days. The city recommends following these guidelines when watering yards:

  • Only water if necessary and for no more than one hour each
  • Even numbered houses water on Mondays and Wednesdays
  • Odd numbered houses water on Tuesdays and Thursdays

For more information, call Winona City Hall at 903-877-3381.


Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly