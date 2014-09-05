Winona residents asked to conserve water during drilling tests

Winona city officials are asking residents to use water sparingly while drilling tests are conducted on a well.

The tests begin Monday and are estimated to take two to three days. The city recommends following these guidelines when watering yards:

Only water if necessary and for no more than one hour each

Even numbered houses water on Mondays and Wednesdays

Odd numbered houses water on Tuesdays and Thursdays

For more information, call Winona City Hall at 903-877-3381.





