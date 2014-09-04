Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy. Hot & humid. 10% chance or less of an isolated shower across southern sections of East Texas. Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Your Thursday and Friday looks like a mix of clouds and sunshine and a 10 % chance for a pop-up shower or two with highs in the mid 90s.The weekend will feature an approaching front on Saturday giving us a few pop up storms. The front is on top of us in East Texas by Sunday giving us a good coverage of scattered showers and storms. Highs will fall from the mid 90s to the lower 90s Sunday with the increasing cloud cover and scattered showers and storms. Moving into next week, look for mainly dry conditions with the heat and humidity trying to make a comeback across the region. Highs back in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A few signals in the long range data suggests a stronger fall-like airmass may try to approach the area by late next week, providing much cooler temperatures and better rain chances. Keep in mind that is still 8-10 days away and much could change with that setup, so stay tuned!