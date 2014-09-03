Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance for a pop-up shower or two. Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Your Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or two across the region. Highs in the low to mid 90s.Thursday and Friday looks like a mix of clouds and sunshine and a pop-up shower or two with highs in the mid 90s.The weekend will feature an approaching front on Saturday giving us a few pop up storms. The front is on top of us in East Texas by Sunday giving us a good coverage of scattered showers and storms. Highs will fall from the mid 90s to the lower 90s Sunday with the increasing cloud cover and scattered showers and storms.Have a great Day!