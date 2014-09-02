Here's a soup recipe I really loved after I found it in a favorite magazine and tried it out with minor changes. I knew you'd like it, too, so I'm sharing it with you right now! Enjoy!



Chunky red pepper-tomato soup



2 medium red, yellow, or orange bell peppers, chopped (I always make sure one of them is red!)

1 medium onion, minced

2 large or 3 medium cloves garlic, minced

2 TBS butter

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

2 TBS tomato paste

28 ounce can whole peeled tomatoes (with added basil, if available)

12 ounces vegetable or chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tsp dried basil (optional) or 1/3 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped



Method:



1. Melt butter over medium heat in a 3 quart Dutch oven.

2. Add chopped pepper and onion and saute until tender, about ten minutes.

3. Add garlic, paprika, pepper flakes, and tomato paste. Stir until combined, about a minute.

4. Add canned tomatoes, and use a potato masher or other device to break them up into the soup.

5. Add broth and basil, and bring to a simmer. Salt and pepper to taste at this point.

6. Add cream, and stir until mixed in. Serve hot with croutons or garlic toast and a salad. (Grilled cheese, perhaps?)



Enjoy!



Visit me on Facebook by clicking here.



Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.



