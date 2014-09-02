Chunky red pepper-tomato soup - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Chunky red pepper-tomato soup

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Here's a soup recipe I really loved after I found it in a favorite magazine and tried it out with minor changes. I knew you'd like it, too, so I'm sharing it with you right now! Enjoy!

2 medium red, yellow, or orange bell peppers, chopped (I always make sure one of them is red!)
1 medium onion, minced
2 large or 3 medium cloves garlic, minced
2 TBS butter
1 tsp smoked paprika
1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (optional)
2 TBS tomato paste
28 ounce can whole peeled tomatoes (with added basil, if available)
12 ounces vegetable or chicken broth
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 tsp dried basil (optional) or 1/3 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped

Method:

1. Melt butter over medium heat in a 3 quart Dutch oven.
2. Add chopped pepper and onion and saute until tender, about ten minutes.
3. Add garlic, paprika, pepper flakes, and tomato paste. Stir until combined, about a minute.
4. Add canned tomatoes, and use a potato masher or other device to break them up into the soup.
5. Add broth and basil, and bring to a simmer. Salt and pepper to taste at this point.
6. Add cream, and stir until mixed in. Serve hot with croutons or garlic toast and a salad. (Grilled cheese, perhaps?)

Enjoy!

