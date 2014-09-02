Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy. 30% chance for afternoon storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Your Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Hot and humid. Look for a 30% chance for isolated showers and storms across the area. Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance for an isolated shower or two across the region. Highs in the mid 90s. Thursday and Friday looks like a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid 90s. The weekend will feature an approaching front on Saturday giving us a few pop up storms. The front is on top of us in East Texas by Sunday giving us a good coverage of scattered showers and storms. Highs will fall from the mid 90s to the lower 90s Sunday with the increasing cloud cover and scattered showers and storms.





Have a great Day!





