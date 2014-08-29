Tenaha Tigers

Head Coach: Craig Horn
District: 11-2A Division II
School Colors: Maroon, White
Stadium Address: 138 College St., Tenaha, TX
2016 record: 13-1 2A DII regional finalist/ 5-0 district
Returning starters: 10 on offense, 9 on defense
Player to watch: (stats from last year)
Notes: The Tigers had strong season last year and will look to continue the success since they only lost a couple of starters on either side of the ball. Winning should be their only option with QB Horn putting up video game like statistics and the rest of their offense firing on all cylinders. Coach Giles says that his whole team has bought into the system and that his defensive unit is very dedicated to their craft.
Schedule:
*denotes district game