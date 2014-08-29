Tenaha Tigers

Head Coach: Craig Horn

District: 11-2A Division II

School Colors: Maroon, White

Stadium Address: 138 College St., Tenaha, TX

2016 record: 13-1 2A DII regional finalist/ 5-0 district

Returning starters: 10 on offense, 9 on defense

Player to watch: (stats from last year)

QB C.J. Horn (73% completions, 3,386 passing, 43 TDs)

WR/DB Jay Lloyd (929 receiving, 9 TDs)

WR/DB Trai Gradner (1,410 receiving,21 TDs; 35 tackles, 5 INTs)

LB Tavoris Giles (150 tackles, 16 TFL)

DL Juarmez Brock (116 tackles, 17 TFL)

Notes: The Tigers had strong season last year and will look to continue the success since they only lost a couple of starters on either side of the ball. Winning should be their only option with QB Horn putting up video game like statistics and the rest of their offense firing on all cylinders. Coach Giles says that his whole team has bought into the system and that his defensive unit is very dedicated to their craft.

Schedule:

*denotes district game