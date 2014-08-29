Mom seeks information in case of Athens teen missing since 2009

An East Texas mother is seeking information as the five-year anniversary of her daughter's disappearance approaches.



Heather Cannon, of Athens, has been missing since Aug. 27, 2009. She was age 15 at the time of her disappearance.



Her mother, Melissa Bracey Hardwick, operates the Facebook page "Please help find Heather Danielle Cannon!!!" where more images of Cannon are posted.



"Please keep the prayers coming for her to come home safe and sound and please share and repost her picture," her mother said in a post to her own Facebook page on Aug. 27.



Hardwick has asked that people share her daughter's picture in hopes of locating her.



Cannon is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has sandy colored hair. She would now be 20 years old.



Cannon was born March 28, 1994. Her ears, tongue and navel are pierced.



The Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a poster showing an age progressed image of Cannon at about age 19.



To provide information about Cannon's disappearance or whereabouts, contact 911 or the center at 1-800-843-5678. You can also contact Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 903-675-5128.

