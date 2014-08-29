Friday's Weather: Increasing clouds. 40% chance for scattered afternoon/evening thundershowers. Highs in the lower 90s

T.G.I.F. East Texas! Here's a look at your weekend forecast. Friday will feature increasing clouds across the area. Look for temps to warm only to near 90 degrees this afternoon with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms to develop across the area. The best chances for rainfall this afternoon will be across portions of Deep East Texas and the western half of the area. Some of the showers and storms could linger into the evening hours, so you may want to grab the rain gear before heading out to any of those Friday night football games. We're not expecting any washouts but certainly could see some thundershowers in the region. Temps will be falling through the 80s during game time.Saturday will feature more cloud cover and scattered showers and storms becoming likely. This will be due to a strong disturbance that will be lifting northeast out of the Gulf of Mexico. As this system moves just to our south and east, it will allow some of that deeper Gulf moisture to stream in from the south. Highs will be kept in the 80s in most locations.Rain chances will continue to lower but stick around into your Sunday. Look for partly cloudy skies along with a few afternoon showers and storms developing. Highs will warm into the lower 90s.Next week will feature a pattern returning back to normal summer time levels. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine with our dreaded heat ridge building back in over the region. This means highs back into the mid to upper 90s with mainly dry conditions.Have a great weekend!