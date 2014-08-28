Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Hot & humid. 20% chance for isolated afternoon showers. Highs in the low to mid 90s

Happy Thursday, East Texas. We're starting to see all the players in our forecast over the next few days come together fairly nicely. Look for these players to help enhance rain chances, and decrease temps slightly for the upcoming weekend.?A disturbance is tracking across the Gulf Coast this week. This disturbance gets closer to the region for Today, continuing our chances for isolated afternoon showers and storms across the area. Thanks to more clouds and rain chances, highs will be knocked down to only the low to mid 90s.Thursday night football will feature a mix of clouds and sun to begin with warm and muggy conditions. Temps will fall from the upper 80s around kickoff to the lower 80s by final whistle. Look a slight chance of a few evening showers.Friday night football will feature a better chance of scattered showers and storms to start off a few games, so just make sure you carry the rain gear with you, just in case. The scattered showers should begin to fade during the early evening hours, leaving folks with muggy conditions and temps in the 80s.A weak front will approach from the north Friday, heading into the weekend. The front will combine with moisture from our Gulf disturbance to give us an even better chance for scattered showers and storms Friday through the weekend. This will help to knock temps back a degree or two below normal for this time of the year.Tropical Storm Cristobal is still churning out in the Atlantic and is expected to stay there, moving north well away from the East Coast. Besides some high rip currents, and wave action, the U.S. is expected to miss any direct effects from this system. The disturbance in the Gulf, while interesting will not gain any tropical characteristics before making landfall.Have a great Thursday!